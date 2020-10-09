Why Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) went down by -2.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.99. The company’s stock price has collected 11.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/02/20 that Thinking about buying stock in Co-Diagnostics, Janus Henderson Group, Sorrento Therapeutics, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, or American Airlines?

Is It Worth Investing in Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ :CODX) Right Now?

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 79.61 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Co-Diagnostics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $35.33. CODX currently public float of 25.08M and currently shorts hold a 33.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CODX was 3.98M shares.

CODX’s Market Performance

CODX stocks went up by 11.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 41.00% and a quarterly performance of -20.78%, while its annual performance rate touched 1259.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.10% for Co-Diagnostics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.75% for CODX stocks with a simple moving average of 15.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CODX

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CODX reach a price target of $35, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for CODX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 18th, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to CODX, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on March 09th of the current year.

CODX Trading at -9.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CODX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.37%, as shares surge +24.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CODX rose by +11.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1,393.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.03. In addition, Co-Diagnostics Inc. saw 1509.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CODX starting from SERBIN RICHARD S, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $18.02 back on May 28. After this action, SERBIN RICHARD S now owns 0 shares of Co-Diagnostics Inc., valued at $450,525 using the latest closing price.

Durenard Eugene, the Director of Co-Diagnostics Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $18.26 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Durenard Eugene is holding 0 shares at $456,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CODX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2741.61 for the present operating margin

+17.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Co-Diagnostics Inc. stands at -2882.00. The total capital return value is set at -455.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1,826.40. Equity return is now at value 56.20, with 51.40 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.83.