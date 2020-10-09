Search
Why Churchill Capital Corp III (CCXX)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

by Denise Gardner

Churchill Capital Corp III (NYSE:CCXX) went down by -4.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.93. The company’s stock price has collected -2.77% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that MultiPlan and Churchill Capital Corp III Announce Closing of Business Combination

Is It Worth Investing in Churchill Capital Corp III (NYSE :CCXX) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of CCXX was 2.77M shares.

CCXX’s Market Performance

CCXX stocks went down by -2.77% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.79% and a quarterly performance of -8.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.89% for Churchill Capital Corp III. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.52% for CCXX stocks with a simple moving average of -6.79% for the last 200 days.

CCXX Trading at -9.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCXX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.47%, as shares sank -10.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCXX fell by -2.77%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.70. In addition, Churchill Capital Corp III saw 1.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCXX starting from Klein Mark D, who purchase 261,711 shares at the price of $10.30 back on Oct 07. After this action, Klein Mark D now owns 481,711 shares of Churchill Capital Corp III, valued at $2,694,760 using the latest closing price.

Klein Michael Stuart, the Director of Churchill Capital Corp III, purchase 261,711 shares at $10.30 during a trade that took place back on Oct 07, which means that Klein Michael Stuart is holding 481,711 shares at $2,694,760 based on the most recent closing price.

Quick Links