We Analyzed the Future Direction of Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS), Here is What We Found

by Melissa Arnold

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) went down by -1.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.99. The company’s stock price has collected -5.22% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 12 hours ago that Should you invest in Workhorse Group, Carnival Corp, AT&T, Morgan Stanley, or Ford Motor?

Is It Worth Investing in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ :WKHS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WKHS is at 3.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Workhorse Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.50, which is $1.73 above the current price. WKHS currently public float of 95.97M and currently shorts hold a 23.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WKHS was 21.87M shares.

WKHS’s Market Performance

WKHS stocks went down by -5.22% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.64% and a quarterly performance of 56.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 551.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.68% for Workhorse Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.02% for WKHS stocks with a simple moving average of 169.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WKHS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WKHS stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for WKHS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for WKHS in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $23 based on the research report published on September 03rd of the current year 2020.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WKHS reach a price target of $27, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for WKHS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 13th, 2020.

WKHS Trading at 15.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WKHS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.35%, as shares surge +6.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WKHS fell by -5.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +575.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.63. In addition, Workhorse Group Inc. saw 681.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WKHS starting from DeMott Harry, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $26.14 back on Sep 28. After this action, DeMott Harry now owns 58,499 shares of Workhorse Group Inc., valued at $1,307,000 using the latest closing price.

Hughes Duane, the CEO and President of Workhorse Group Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $25.78 during a trade that took place back on Sep 17, which means that Hughes Duane is holding 338,600 shares at $1,289,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WKHS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -6338.12 for the present operating margin
  • -1452.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Workhorse Group Inc. stands at -9868.98. Equity return is now at value 331.60, with -308.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 607.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

