We Analyzed the Future Direction of Ring Energy Inc. (REI), Here is What We Found

Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX:REI) went up by 15.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.31. The company’s stock price has collected 23.64% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 8 hours ago that Ring Energy, Inc. Provides Update on Sale of Its Delaware Basin Acreage

Is It Worth Investing in Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX :REI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for REI is at 2.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Ring Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.46. REI currently public float of 49.95M and currently shorts hold a 20.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of REI was 1.11M shares.

REI’s Market Performance

REI stocks went up by 23.64% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.81% and a quarterly performance of -20.01%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.15% for Ring Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.46% for REI stocks with a simple moving average of -33.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REI

SunTrust gave a rating of “Hold” to REI, setting the target price at $1 in the report published on March 09th of the current year.

REI Trading at -2.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.15%, as shares surge +28.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REI rose by +23.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7183. In addition, Ring Energy Inc. saw -68.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for REI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.82 for the present operating margin

+41.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ring Energy Inc. stands at +15.07. The total capital return value is set at 9.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.23. Equity return is now at value -15.10, with -8.20 for asset returns.

Based on Ring Energy Inc. (REI), the company’s capital structure generated 70.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.35. Total debt to assets is 36.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.19.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -1.34M with total debt to EBITDA at 3.03. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.