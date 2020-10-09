We Analyzed the Future Direction of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP), Here is What We Found

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) went up by 27.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.62. The company’s stock price has collected 18.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 19 hours ago that Martin Midstream Partners to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results and Quarterly Cash Distribution on October 21

Is It Worth Investing in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ :MMLP) Right Now?

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.04 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MMLP is at 3.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Martin Midstream Partners L.P. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.00, which is $0.27 above the current price. MMLP currently public float of 31.86M and currently shorts hold a 1.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MMLP was 304.76K shares.

MMLP’s Market Performance

MMLP stocks went up by 18.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.74% and a quarterly performance of -19.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -65.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.54% for Martin Midstream Partners L.P.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 36.58% for MMLP stocks with a simple moving average of -20.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MMLP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MMLP stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MMLP by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for MMLP in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $4 based on the research report published on January 07th of the current year 2020.

B. Riley FBR Inc., on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MMLP reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for MMLP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 19th, 2017.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to MMLP, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on April 28th of the previous year.

MMLP Trading at 14.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMLP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.11%, as shares surge +17.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMLP rose by +23.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2787. In addition, Martin Midstream Partners L.P. saw -66.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMLP starting from Shoup Scot A, who purchase 824 shares at the price of $1.39 back on Sep 11. After this action, Shoup Scot A now owns 18,901 shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P., valued at $1,145 using the latest closing price.

BONDURANT ROBERT D, the Executive VP and CFO of Martin Midstream Partners L.P., purchase 1,328 shares at $1.39 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that BONDURANT ROBERT D is holding 106,747 shares at $1,846 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMLP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.74 for the present operating margin

+10.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Martin Midstream Partners L.P. stands at +0.52. The total capital return value is set at 6.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.61. Equity return is now at value -72.90, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 23.45M with total debt to EBITDA at 5.31. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.35 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.