We Analyzed the Future Direction of Lipocine Inc. (LPCN), Here is What We Found

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) went up by 13.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.25. The company’s stock price has collected 14.71% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/29/20 that Lipocine to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual NASH Investor Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ :LPCN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LPCN is at 0.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Lipocine Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.00. LPCN currently public float of 63.81M and currently shorts hold a 5.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LPCN was 4.00M shares.

LPCN’s Market Performance

LPCN stocks went up by 14.71% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.93% and a quarterly performance of 16.42%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.09% for Lipocine Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.92% for LPCN stocks with a simple moving average of 67.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPCN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPCN stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for LPCN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LPCN in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $3 based on the research report published on January 12th of the previous year 2018.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LPCN reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for LPCN stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 11th, 2018.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to LPCN, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on December 08th of the previous year.

LPCN Trading at -3.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.77%, as shares surge +23.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPCN rose by +14.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +352.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4342. In addition, Lipocine Inc. saw 305.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPCN starting from Higuchi John W., who purchase 220,000 shares at the price of $0.32 back on Mar 17. After this action, Higuchi John W. now owns 696,498 shares of Lipocine Inc., valued at $69,542 using the latest closing price.

Patel Mahesh V., the CEO and President of Lipocine Inc., purchase 40,000 shares at $0.38 during a trade that took place back on Dec 31, which means that Patel Mahesh V. is holding 973,612 shares at $15,340 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPCN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7818.83 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Lipocine Inc. stands at -7883.72. The total capital return value is set at -77.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -98.31. Equity return is now at value -221.30, with -90.80 for asset returns.

Based on Lipocine Inc. (LPCN), the company’s capital structure generated 113.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.20. Total debt to assets is 36.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of -11.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -3.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.95.