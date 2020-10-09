Search
Wall Street Pummels OSUR After Recent Earnings Report

by Nicola Day

OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) went up by 2.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.75. The company’s stock price has collected 19.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/24/20 that OraSure’s ORAcollect(R)–RNA Device Included in EUA Granted to Quadrant Biosciences Inc. for COVID-19 Test

Is It Worth Investing in OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :OSUR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OSUR is at 0.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for OraSure Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.29, which is $3.06 above the current price. OSUR currently public float of 66.55M and currently shorts hold a 10.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OSUR was 2.18M shares.

OSUR’s Market Performance

OSUR stocks went up by 19.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 39.23% and a quarterly performance of 10.24%, while its annual performance rate touched 96.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.66% for OraSure Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.83% for OSUR stocks with a simple moving average of 31.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OSUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OSUR stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for OSUR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OSUR in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $22 based on the research report published on August 21st of the current year 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OSUR reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for OSUR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 10th, 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to OSUR, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on August 10th of the current year.

OSUR Trading at 12.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.49%, as shares surge +41.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSUR rose by +19.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +76.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.26. In addition, OraSure Technologies Inc. saw 84.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OSUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +5.82 for the present operating margin
  • +61.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for OraSure Technologies Inc. stands at +10.77. The total capital return value is set at 3.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.59. Equity return is now at value -0.70, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Based on OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR), the company’s capital structure generated 2.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.30. Total debt to assets is 2.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.77.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -7.66M with total debt to EBITDA at 0.12. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.86.

Quick Links