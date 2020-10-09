Wall Street Pummels CKPT After Recent Earnings Report

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) went up by 6.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.50. The company’s stock price has collected 10.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/29/20 that Thinking about buying stock in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Fluidigm Corp, Fitbit, Virgin Galactic, or WPX Energy?

Is It Worth Investing in Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :CKPT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CKPT is at 1.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.00. CKPT currently public float of 40.51M and currently shorts hold a 5.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CKPT was 1.32M shares.

CKPT’s Market Performance

CKPT stocks went up by 10.45% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.84% and a quarterly performance of 67.23%, while its annual performance rate touched 53.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.63% for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.74% for CKPT stocks with a simple moving average of 47.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CKPT

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CKPT reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for CKPT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 08th, 2017.

CKPT Trading at 15.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CKPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.28%, as shares surge +5.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CKPT rose by +10.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +119.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.05. In addition, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. saw 72.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CKPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1454.92 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. stands at -1446.96. The total capital return value is set at -162.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -161.25. Equity return is now at value -156.00, with -101.00 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.32.