Wall Street Pummels BLL After Recent Earnings Report

Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) went up by 2.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $86.87. The company’s stock price has collected 7.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/07/20 that Ball Aerospace Ships Ozone Mapping Instrument for Weather Satellite

Is It Worth Investing in Ball Corporation (NYSE :BLL) Right Now?

Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 80.91 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BLL is at 0.47. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Ball Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $89.31, which is -$7.71 below the current price. BLL currently public float of 324.55M and currently shorts hold a 3.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BLL was 1.72M shares.

BLL’s Market Performance

BLL stocks went up by 7.75% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.04% and a quarterly performance of 22.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 23.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.15% for Ball Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.53% for BLL stocks with a simple moving average of 24.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLL stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for BLL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BLL in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $107 based on the research report published on October 08th of the current year 2020.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLL reach a price target of $69. The rating they have provided for BLL stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 13th, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to BLL, setting the target price at $68 in the report published on March 24th of the current year.

BLL Trading at 11.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.45% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares surge +9.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLL rose by +7.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.17. In addition, Ball Corporation saw 37.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLL starting from BAKER CHARLES E, who sale 23,146 shares at the price of $81.91 back on Sep 02. After this action, BAKER CHARLES E now owns 178,072 shares of Ball Corporation, valued at $1,895,778 using the latest closing price.

STRAIN ROBERT D, the Sr. VP BallCorp & Pres. BATC of Ball Corporation, sale 7,887 shares at $77.41 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that STRAIN ROBERT D is holding 45,218 shares at $610,496 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.75 for the present operating margin

+14.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ball Corporation stands at +4.94. The total capital return value is set at 9.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.82. Equity return is now at value 12.60, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Ball Corporation (BLL), the company’s capital structure generated 273.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.20. Total debt to assets is 46.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 221.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.23.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 453.00M with total debt to EBITDA at 4.65. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.