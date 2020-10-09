Search
Valvoline Inc. (VVV) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

by Denise Gardner

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) went down by -0.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.90. The company’s stock price has collected 3.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/06/20 that G.research 44(th) Annual Auto Symposium – Virtual

Is It Worth Investing in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE :VVV) Right Now?

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.98 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VVV is at 1.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Valvoline Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.44, which is $4.74 above the current price. VVV currently public float of 184.15M and currently shorts hold a 2.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VVV was 1.30M shares.

VVV’s Market Performance

VVV stocks went up by 3.36% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.76% and a quarterly performance of -3.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.68% for Valvoline Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.47% for VVV stocks with a simple moving average of 3.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VVV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VVV stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for VVV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VVV in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $26 based on the research report published on August 05th of the current year 2020.

SunTrust, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VVV reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for VVV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 04th, 2020.

VVV Trading at -4.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VVV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares sank -3.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VVV rose by +3.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.76. In addition, Valvoline Inc. saw -7.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VVV starting from Moughler Craig A., who sale 9,054 shares at the price of $20.00 back on Oct 05. After this action, Moughler Craig A. now owns 15,022 shares of Valvoline Inc., valued at $181,080 using the latest closing price.

Puckett Anthony R., the SVP, President, Quick Lubes of Valvoline Inc., sale 49 shares at $20.49 during a trade that took place back on Sep 17, which means that Puckett Anthony R. is holding 2,083 shares at $1,004 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VVV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +15.69 for the present operating margin
  • +33.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Valvoline Inc. stands at +8.70. The total capital return value is set at 34.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.76. Equity return is now at value -101.00, with 8.70 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 98.00M with total debt to EBITDA at 3.20. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.90 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

