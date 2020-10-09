Search
Home Trending
Trending

The Chart for SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

by Melissa Arnold

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) went down by -7.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.25. The company’s stock price has collected 2.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/23/20 that SciPlay Appoints Danny Moy as Chief Strategy Officer

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ :SCPL) Right Now?

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.50 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for SciPlay Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.90, which is $1.06 above the current price. SCPL currently public float of 22.57M and currently shorts hold a 4.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SCPL was 877.25K shares.

SCPL’s Market Performance

SCPL stocks went up by 2.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 28.08% and a quarterly performance of 8.05%, while its annual performance rate touched 70.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.68% for SciPlay Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.65% for SCPL stocks with a simple moving average of 33.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCPL stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for SCPL by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for SCPL in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $13 based on the research report published on June 10th of the current year 2020.

BofA/Merrill, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SCPL reach a price target of $11.30, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for SCPL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 22nd, 2020.

SunTrust gave a rating of “Buy” to SCPL, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on April 17th of the current year.

SCPL Trading at 14.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.16%, as shares surge +27.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCPL rose by +2.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.79. In addition, SciPlay Corporation saw 35.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCPL starting from Park West Asset Management LLC, who sale 400,000 shares at the price of $13.90 back on Jun 17. After this action, Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,213,205 shares of SciPlay Corporation, valued at $5,560,000 using the latest closing price.

Park West Asset Management LLC, the 10% Owner of SciPlay Corporation, sale 15,054 shares at $15.25 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Park West Asset Management LLC is holding 2,613,205 shares at $229,574 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +22.84 for the present operating margin
  • +64.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for SciPlay Corporation stands at +6.96. The total capital return value is set at 50.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 32.74. Equity return is now at value 30.50, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on SciPlay Corporation (SCPL), the company’s capital structure generated 13.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.60. Total debt to assets is 1.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.50.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 54.50M with total debt to EBITDA at 0.00. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.14 and the total asset turnover is 1.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.03.

Previous articleHere’s Our Rant About The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (PECK)
Next articleMasco Corporation (MAS) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Related Articles

Companies

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) went up by 0.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.62. The company’s stock...
Business

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) went up by 0.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.96. The company’s stock...
Trending

Wall Street Pummels SNMP After Recent Earnings Report

Nicola Day - 0
Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (AMEX:SNMP) went up by 22.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.64. The company’s...

Latest Posts

Companies

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) went up by 0.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.62. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) went up by 0.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.96. The company’s stock...
View Post
Trending

Wall Street Pummels SNMP After Recent Earnings Report

Nicola Day - 0
Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (AMEX:SNMP) went up by 22.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.64. The company’s...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Mattel Inc. (MAT)?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) went up by 2.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.83. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Companies

We Analyzed the Future Direction of The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC), Here is What We Found

Denise Gardner - 0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) went up by 1.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.37. The company’s...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Mattel Inc. (MAT)?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) went up by 2.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.83. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nicola Day - 0
Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH) went up by 4.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.30. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Walmart Inc. (WMT) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) went up by 0.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $151.33. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NOV) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Ethane Eddington - 0
National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV) went up by 5.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.81. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s How Your Trade TNXP Aggressively Right Now

Denise Gardner - 0
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) went up by 2.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.00. The company’s...
Read more

Business

Business

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) went up by 0.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.96. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Can SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC) Remain Competitive?

Ethane Eddington - 0
SmileDirectClub Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) went up by 1.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.54. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Why Churchill Capital Corp III (CCXX)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Denise Gardner - 0
Churchill Capital Corp III (NYSE:CCXX) went down by -4.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.93. The company’s...
Read more
Business

A Lesson to Learn: Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:SBE) went up by 7.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.45. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Here’s Our Rant About MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG)

Nicola Day - 0
MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) went up by 1.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.24. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) went up by 0.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.62. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

We Analyzed the Future Direction of The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC), Here is What We Found

Denise Gardner - 0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) went up by 1.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.37. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Is Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) a Keeper?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) went up by 1.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.78. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Why Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) Is in Such attractive Condition

Nicola Day - 0
Oragenics Inc. (AMEX:OGEN) went down by -4.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.09. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

The Chart for Express Inc. (EXPR) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) went up by 3.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.24. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Quick Links