SpartanNash Company (SPTN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) went up by 26.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.94. The company’s stock price has collected 1.79% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/27/20 that Grocers Stockpile, Build ‘Pandemic Pallets’ Ahead of Winter

Is It Worth Investing in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ :SPTN) Right Now?

SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.44 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SPTN is at 0.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for SpartanNash Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.43, which is $2.55 above the current price. SPTN currently public float of 34.74M and currently shorts hold a 7.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SPTN was 405.57K shares.

SPTN’s Market Performance

SPTN stocks went up by 1.79% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.34% and a quarterly performance of -17.18%, while its annual performance rate touched 39.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.08% for SpartanNash Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.79% for SPTN stocks with a simple moving average of 27.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPTN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPTN stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for SPTN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SPTN in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $20 based on the research report published on October 09th of the current year 2020.

SPTN Trading at 12.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPTN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares surge +24.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPTN rose by +29.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.99. In addition, SpartanNash Company saw 19.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPTN starting from ATKINS M SHAN, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $23.00 back on Jul 27. After this action, ATKINS M SHAN now owns 36,112 shares of SpartanNash Company, valued at $69,000 using the latest closing price.

ATKINS M SHAN, the Director of SpartanNash Company, sale 3,000 shares at $22.50 during a trade that took place back on Jul 23, which means that ATKINS M SHAN is holding 39,112 shares at $67,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPTN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.84 for the present operating margin

+14.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for SpartanNash Company stands at +0.07. The total capital return value is set at 4.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.38. Equity return is now at value 6.90, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Based on SpartanNash Company (SPTN), the company’s capital structure generated 145.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.22. Total debt to assets is 41.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 138.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.32.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 55.95M with total debt to EBITDA at 4.25. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.69 and the total asset turnover is 3.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.