Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS)

The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE:TCS) went down by -2.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.72. The company’s stock price has collected 10.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/26/20 that The Container Store Announces Change to its Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE :TCS) Right Now?

The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE:TCS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 214.25 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TCS is at 2.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for The Container Store Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.00, which is -$5.57 below the current price. TCS currently public float of 18.98M and currently shorts hold a 15.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TCS was 734.25K shares.

TCS’s Market Performance

TCS stocks went up by 10.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 129.76% and a quarterly performance of 109.02%, while its annual performance rate touched 97.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.00% for The Container Store Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 32.10% for TCS stocks with a simple moving average of 133.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCS stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for TCS by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for TCS in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $3 based on the research report published on August 04th of the current year 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TCS reach a price target of $5.25, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for TCS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 17th, 2019.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to TCS, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on July 11th of the previous year.

TCS Trading at 77.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.86%, as shares surge +116.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +136.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCS rose by +10.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +96.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.72. In addition, The Container Store Group Inc. saw 103.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TCS starting from Jordan Robert E, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $3.73 back on Feb 28. After this action, Jordan Robert E now owns 80,757 shares of The Container Store Group Inc., valued at $74,554 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.39 for the present operating margin

+53.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Container Store Group Inc. stands at +1.58. The total capital return value is set at 6.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.03. Equity return is now at value 0.70, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Based on The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS), the company’s capital structure generated 262.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.41. Total debt to assets is 61.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 233.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.45.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -10.01M with total debt to EBITDA at 3.79. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 32.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.