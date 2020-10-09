Search
Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)

by Melissa Arnold

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) went up by 0.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $87.79. The company’s stock price has collected 3.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/07/20 that Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On October 21, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE :EW) Right Now?

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 69.91 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EW is at 0.89. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $86.28, which is $5.1 above the current price. EW currently public float of 617.53M and currently shorts hold a 1.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EW was 2.58M shares.

EW’s Market Performance

EW stocks went up by 3.38% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.76% and a quarterly performance of 20.39%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.72% for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.83% for EW stocks with a simple moving average of 10.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EW

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EW reach a price target of $230, previously predicting the price at $250. The rating they have provided for EW stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on April 28th, 2020.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Outperform” to EW, setting the target price at $270 in the report published on April 17th of the current year.

EW Trading at 1.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares sank -1.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EW rose by +3.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.13. In addition, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation saw 5.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EW starting from Wood Larry L, who sale 10,698 shares at the price of $80.38 back on Oct 01. After this action, Wood Larry L now owns 363,483 shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, valued at $859,905 using the latest closing price.

MUSSALLEM MICHAEL A, the Chairman & CEO of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, sale 68,550 shares at $78.74 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29, which means that MUSSALLEM MICHAEL A is holding 241,220 shares at $5,397,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +27.55 for the present operating margin
  • +73.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stands at +24.08. The total capital return value is set at 27.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.53. Equity return is now at value 18.90, with 11.90 for asset returns.

Based on Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW), the company’s capital structure generated 16.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.06. Total debt to assets is 10.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.53.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 252.30M with total debt to EBITDA at 0.45. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.31.

