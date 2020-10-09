Search
Home Business
Business

Precigen Inc. (PGEN) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

by Melissa Arnold

Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) went up by 25.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.28. The company’s stock price has collected 15.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that Precigen Announces Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Increases Ownership Position Through Exercise of Convertible Note

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ :PGEN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PGEN is at 1.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Precigen Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.00. PGEN currently public float of 151.39M and currently shorts hold a 17.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PGEN was 1.08M shares.

PGEN’s Market Performance

PGEN stocks went up by 15.45% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.70% and a quarterly performance of -2.65%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.92% for Precigen Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 31.34% for PGEN stocks with a simple moving average of 32.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGEN stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for PGEN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PGEN in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $5 based on the research report published on May 08th of the current year 2020.

PGEN Trading at 16.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.76%, as shares surge +15.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGEN rose by +50.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.26. In addition, Precigen Inc. saw -19.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGEN starting from Ares Trading S.A., who purchase 6,758,400 shares at the price of $3.70 back on Oct 07. After this action, Ares Trading S.A. now owns 27,398,519 shares of Precigen Inc., valued at $24,999,997 using the latest closing price.

Sterling Rick L., the Chief Financial Officer of Precigen Inc., sale 7,660 shares at $5.22 during a trade that took place back on Sep 16, which means that Sterling Rick L. is holding 305,313 shares at $39,985 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -191.14 for the present operating margin
  • +32.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Precigen Inc. stands at -227.25. The total capital return value is set at -38.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.17. Equity return is now at value -295.00, with -70.50 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Precigen Inc. (PGEN), the company’s capital structure generated 345.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.57. Total debt to assets is 52.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 293.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.

Previous articleTorchlight Energy Resources Inc. (TRCH) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus
Next articleWhy VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Related Articles

Trending

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) went up by 5.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.85. The company’s stock...
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels BLL After Recent Earnings Report

Nicola Day - 0
Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) went up by 2.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $86.87. The company’s stock price...
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET)?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FET) went up by 5.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.01. The company’s...

Latest Posts

Trending

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) went up by 5.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.85. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels BLL After Recent Earnings Report

Nicola Day - 0
Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) went up by 2.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $86.87. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET)?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FET) went up by 5.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.01. The company’s...
View Post
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT), Here is What We Found

Denise Gardner - 0
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) went up by 0.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $115.48. The company’s...
View Post
Trending

Can DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) Remain Competitive?

Ethane Eddington - 0
DICK'S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE:DKS) went up by 1.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $62.83. The company’s...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels BLL After Recent Earnings Report

Nicola Day - 0
Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) went up by 2.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $86.87. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for VYNE Therapeutics Inc.?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) went up by 2.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.48. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Ethane Eddington - 0
Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) went up by 0.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $106.99. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell Avinger Inc. (AVGR) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Denise Gardner - 0
Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) went down by -1.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.63. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX)

Melissa Arnold - 0
GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) went up by 22.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $208.00. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT), Here is What We Found

Denise Gardner - 0
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) went up by 0.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $115.48. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Is Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) a Keeper?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Bloomin' Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) went up by 4.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.29. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Why Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Nicola Day - 0
Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) went up by 3.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.94. The company’s...
Read more
Business

The Chart for Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Steel Dynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) went up by 2.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.78. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) went up by 1.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.99. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET)?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FET) went up by 5.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.01. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Ciena Corporation (CIEN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nicola Day - 0
Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) went up by 1.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.51. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Avantor Inc. (AVTR) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Avantor Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) went up by 0.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.67. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Ethane Eddington - 0
Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) went down by -0.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $112.49. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Here’s How Your Trade SYY Aggressively Right Now

Denise Gardner - 0
Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) went up by 2.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $85.98. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Quick Links