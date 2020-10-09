Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) went up by 2.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.04. The company’s stock price has collected 6.97% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 10 hours ago that Nickelodeon and CBS Studios Announce Kate Mulgrew’s Return as Captain Janeway in Upcoming Animated Series Star Trek: Prodigy

Is It Worth Investing in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ :VIAC) Right Now?

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VIAC is at 1.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for ViacomCBS Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 15 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.71, which is -$2.22 below the current price. VIAC currently public float of 551.25M and currently shorts hold a 18.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VIAC was 9.57M shares.

VIAC’s Market Performance

VIAC stocks went up by 6.97% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.13% and a quarterly performance of 29.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.41% for ViacomCBS Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.48% for VIAC stocks with a simple moving average of 16.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIAC stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for VIAC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for VIAC in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $30 based on the research report published on October 01st of the current year 2020.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VIAC reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $19. The rating they have provided for VIAC stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on August 27th, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to VIAC, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on July 13th of the current year.

VIAC Trading at 5.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares surge +1.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIAC rose by +6.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.19. In addition, ViacomCBS Inc. saw -29.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIAC starting from GRIEGO LINDA M, who sale 18,075 shares at the price of $28.49 back on Jun 08. After this action, GRIEGO LINDA M now owns 32,774 shares of ViacomCBS Inc., valued at $514,940 using the latest closing price.

PHILLIPS JR CHARLES E, the Director of ViacomCBS Inc., purchase 16,025 shares at $12.42 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that PHILLIPS JR CHARLES E is holding 65,449 shares at $199,031 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.18 for the present operating margin

+36.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for ViacomCBS Inc. stands at +11.76. The total capital return value is set at 18.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.41. Equity return is now at value 20.20, with 5.30 for asset returns.

Based on ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC), the company’s capital structure generated 158.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.30. Total debt to assets is 42.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 150.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.34.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.57B with total debt to EBITDA at 1.07. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.