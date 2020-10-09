Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Phillips 66 (PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) went up by 3.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $119.92. The company’s stock price has collected 6.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 10/03/20 that Here are the biggest winners in a solid third quarter for U.S. stocks

Is It Worth Investing in Phillips 66 (NYSE :PSX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PSX is at 1.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Phillips 66 declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $77.16, which is $25.47 above the current price. PSX currently public float of 435.21M and currently shorts hold a 1.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PSX was 3.33M shares.

PSX’s Market Performance

PSX stocks went up by 6.68% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.31% and a quarterly performance of -12.15%, while its annual performance rate touched -47.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.97% for Phillips 66. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.94% for PSX stocks with a simple moving average of -25.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSX stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PSX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PSX in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $73 based on the research report published on July 20th of the current year 2020.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PSX reach a price target of $78. The rating they have provided for PSX stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on June 23rd, 2020.

PSX Trading at -8.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.97%, as shares sank -3.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSX rose by +6.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.62. In addition, Phillips 66 saw -51.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSX starting from LOWE JOHN E, who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $61.45 back on Aug 19. After this action, LOWE JOHN E now owns 66,830 shares of Phillips 66, valued at $92,172 using the latest closing price.

LOWE JOHN E, the Director of Phillips 66, purchase 1,000 shares at $60.62 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that LOWE JOHN E is holding 65,330 shares at $60,624 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.00 for the present operating margin

+4.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Phillips 66 stands at +2.86. The total capital return value is set at 8.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.45. Equity return is now at value -5.20, with -2.10 for asset returns.

Based on Phillips 66 (PSX), the company’s capital structure generated 52.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.33. Total debt to assets is 22.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.69.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 60.00M with total debt to EBITDA at 2.56. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.64 and the total asset turnover is 1.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.