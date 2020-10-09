Search
Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB)

by Denise Gardner

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNB) went up by 8.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.20. The company’s stock price has collected 10.79% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/07/20 that Dun & Bradstreet Enters Into Agreement to Acquire Bisnode, a Leading European Data & Analytics Business

Is It Worth Investing in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE :DNB) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.23, which is $0.95 above the current price. DNB currently public float of 317.97M and currently shorts hold a 0.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DNB was 1.20M shares.

DNB’s Market Performance

DNB stocks went up by 10.79% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.25% and a quarterly performance of 7.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.22% for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.04% for DNB stocks with a simple moving average of 10.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DNB stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for DNB by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for DNB in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $27 based on the research report published on July 27th of the current year 2020.

DNB Trading at 11.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.51%, as shares surge +11.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNB rose by +10.79%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.26. In addition, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. saw 10.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DNB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -11.90 for the present operating margin
  • +34.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. stands at -39.61. The total capital return value is set at -4.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.34.

Based on Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB), the company’s capital structure generated 156.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.02. Total debt to assets is 43.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 255.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.43.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 138.20M with total debt to EBITDA at 12.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.38.

