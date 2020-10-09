Search
Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Blink Charging Co. (BLNK)

by Ethane Eddington

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) went down by -6.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.58. The company’s stock price has collected -9.65% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 6 hours ago that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Blink Charging Company of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 23, 2020 – BLNK

Is It Worth Investing in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ :BLNK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BLNK is at 2.70. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Blink Charging Co. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.00, which is -$3.14 below the current price. BLNK currently public float of 26.15M and currently shorts hold a 17.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BLNK was 7.87M shares.

BLNK’s Market Performance

BLNK stocks went down by -9.65% for the week, with a monthly jump of 45.40% and a quarterly performance of 36.16%, while its annual performance rate touched 293.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.90% for Blink Charging Co.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.67% for BLNK stocks with a simple moving average of 127.91% for the last 200 days.

BLNK Trading at 7.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.98%, as shares surge +50.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLNK fell by -9.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +377.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.79. In addition, Blink Charging Co. saw 418.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLNK starting from Marks Kenneth R., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $6.97 back on Sep 01. After this action, Marks Kenneth R. now owns 10,000 shares of Blink Charging Co., valued at $69,725 using the latest closing price.

LEVINE JACK, the Director of Blink Charging Co., purchase 10,000 shares at $8.30 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that LEVINE JACK is holding 70,287 shares at $83,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLNK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -379.53 for the present operating margin
  • -240.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blink Charging Co. stands at -349.69. The total capital return value is set at -85.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -80.70. Equity return is now at value -167.40, with -96.70 for asset returns.

Based on Blink Charging Co. (BLNK), the company’s capital structure generated 3.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.70. Total debt to assets is 2.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.33.

