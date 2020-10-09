Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND) went up by 12.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $96.51. The company’s stock price has collected 16.79% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 13 hours ago that Clearwater Analytics Prepares for an IPO as It Looks to Sell a Minority Stake, Sources Say

Is It Worth Investing in Lemonade Inc. (NYSE :LMND) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Lemonade Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $69.20, which is $9.9 above the current price. LMND currently public float of 48.58M and currently shorts hold a 8.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LMND was 1.29M shares.

LMND’s Market Performance

LMND stocks went up by 16.79% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.77% and a quarterly performance of -29.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.23% for Lemonade Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.43% for LMND stocks with a simple moving average of -3.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LMND

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to LMND, setting the target price at $91 in the report published on July 27th of the current year.

LMND Trading at 6.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LMND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.60%, as shares surge +14.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LMND rose by +16.79%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.56. In addition, Lemonade Inc. saw -13.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LMND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-160.33 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Lemonade Inc. stands at -161.22. The total capital return value is set at -54.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -54.33.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.65.