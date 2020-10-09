Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for VYNE Therapeutics Inc.?

by Daisy Galbraith

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) went up by 2.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.48. The company’s stock price has collected 19.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/07/20 that VYNE Therapeutics Announces Covered Status for ZILXI(TM) (minocycline) with Express Scripts

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :VYNE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.07. VYNE currently public float of 138.08M and currently shorts hold a 4.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VYNE was 2.26M shares.

VYNE’s Market Performance

VYNE stocks went up by 19.14% for the week, with a monthly jump of 34.03% and a quarterly performance of 15.57%, while its annual performance rate touched -57.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.80% for VYNE Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.92% for VYNE stocks with a simple moving average of -27.40% for the last 200 days.

VYNE Trading at 20.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VYNE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.17%, as shares surge +32.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VYNE rose by +19.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6885. In addition, VYNE Therapeutics Inc. saw -58.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VYNE

Equity return is now at value -400.60, with -209.80 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Previous articleCiena Corporation (CIEN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer
Next articleCan DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) Remain Competitive?

Related Articles

Trending

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) went up by 5.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.85. The company’s stock...
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels BLL After Recent Earnings Report

Nicola Day - 0
Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) went up by 2.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $86.87. The company’s stock price...
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET)?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FET) went up by 5.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.01. The company’s...

Latest Posts

Trending

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) went up by 5.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.85. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels BLL After Recent Earnings Report

Nicola Day - 0
Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) went up by 2.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $86.87. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET)?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FET) went up by 5.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.01. The company’s...
View Post
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT), Here is What We Found

Denise Gardner - 0
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) went up by 0.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $115.48. The company’s...
View Post
Trending

Can DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) Remain Competitive?

Ethane Eddington - 0
DICK'S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE:DKS) went up by 1.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $62.83. The company’s...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels BLL After Recent Earnings Report

Nicola Day - 0
Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) went up by 2.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $86.87. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for VYNE Therapeutics Inc.?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) went up by 2.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.48. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Ethane Eddington - 0
Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) went up by 0.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $106.99. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell Avinger Inc. (AVGR) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Denise Gardner - 0
Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) went down by -1.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.63. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX)

Melissa Arnold - 0
GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) went up by 22.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $208.00. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT), Here is What We Found

Denise Gardner - 0
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) went up by 0.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $115.48. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Is Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) a Keeper?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Bloomin' Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) went up by 4.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.29. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Why Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Nicola Day - 0
Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) went up by 3.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.94. The company’s...
Read more
Business

The Chart for Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Steel Dynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) went up by 2.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.78. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) went up by 1.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.99. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET)?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FET) went up by 5.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.01. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Ciena Corporation (CIEN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nicola Day - 0
Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) went up by 1.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.51. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Avantor Inc. (AVTR) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Avantor Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) went up by 0.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.67. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Ethane Eddington - 0
Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) went down by -0.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $112.49. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Here’s How Your Trade SYY Aggressively Right Now

Denise Gardner - 0
Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) went up by 2.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $85.98. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Quick Links