Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Chewy Inc. (CHWY)

by Daisy Galbraith

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) went up by 2.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $74.84. The company’s stock price has collected -0.44% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 09/26/20 that General Mills and Tractor Supply among the companies that stand to make long-term gains from COVID-related ‘pet boom’

Is It Worth Investing in Chewy Inc. (NYSE :CHWY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Chewy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $65.45, which is $4.51 above the current price. CHWY currently public float of 75.56M and currently shorts hold a 16.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CHWY was 4.28M shares.

CHWY’s Market Performance

CHWY stocks went down by -0.44% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.60% and a quarterly performance of 20.84%, while its annual performance rate touched 131.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.04% for Chewy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.69% for CHWY stocks with a simple moving average of 38.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHWY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHWY stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for CHWY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CHWY in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $74 based on the research report published on September 11th of the current year 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHWY reach a price target of $49, previously predicting the price at $45. The rating they have provided for CHWY stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on September 11th, 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to CHWY, setting the target price at $59 in the report published on September 11th of the current year.

CHWY Trading at 3.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHWY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.11%, as shares sank -1.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHWY fell by -0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +106.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.46. In addition, Chewy Inc. saw 102.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHWY starting from Bowman Stacy, who sale 10,911 shares at the price of $54.89 back on Sep 30. After this action, Bowman Stacy now owns 97,076 shares of Chewy Inc., valued at $598,905 using the latest closing price.

Bowman Stacy, the Principal Accounting Officer of Chewy Inc., sale 10,911 shares at $54.20 during a trade that took place back on Sep 16, which means that Bowman Stacy is holding 107,987 shares at $591,376 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHWY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -5.21 for the present operating margin
  • +22.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chewy Inc. stands at -5.21. Equity return is now at value 56.30, with -21.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 46.48 and the total asset turnover is 6.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.57.

Quick Links