Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Unum Group (UNM)

by Ethane Eddington

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) went up by 0.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.32. The company’s stock price has collected 11.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/02/20 that Unum Group to release third quarter 2020 results and host conference call

Is It Worth Investing in Unum Group (NYSE :UNM) Right Now?

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.05 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UNM is at 1.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Unum Group declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.70, which is $2.0 above the current price. UNM currently public float of 201.96M and currently shorts hold a 3.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UNM was 2.33M shares.

UNM’s Market Performance

UNM stocks went up by 11.76% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.60% and a quarterly performance of 15.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.10% for Unum Group. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.62% for UNM stocks with a simple moving average of -2.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNM

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UNM reach a price target of $18, previously predicting the price at $19. The rating they have provided for UNM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 11th, 2020.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Underperform” to UNM, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on July 10th of the previous year.

UNM Trading at 5.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.41%, as shares surge +3.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNM rose by +11.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.69. In addition, Unum Group saw -34.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNM starting from Pyne Christopher W, who sale 2,550 shares at the price of $19.39 back on Sep 04. After this action, Pyne Christopher W now owns 47,585 shares of Unum Group, valued at $49,447 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +13.22 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Unum Group stands at +9.17. The total capital return value is set at 12.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.96. Equity return is now at value 9.70, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on Unum Group (UNM), the company’s capital structure generated 34.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.67. Total debt to assets is 5.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36.

