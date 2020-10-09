Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Okta Inc. (OKTA)

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) went up by 0.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $240.33. The company’s stock price has collected 8.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/07/20 that Okta Announces New Okta Partner Connect Specializations For Hybrid IT and Customer Identity, Highlights Global Partner Expansion

Is It Worth Investing in Okta Inc. (NASDAQ :OKTA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OKTA is at 0.96. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Okta Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $241.25, which is -$14.83 below the current price. OKTA currently public float of 118.53M and currently shorts hold a 6.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OKTA was 1.53M shares.

OKTA’s Market Performance

OKTA stocks went up by 8.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.49% and a quarterly performance of 8.61%, while its annual performance rate touched 100.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.86% for Okta Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.45% for OKTA stocks with a simple moving average of 41.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OKTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OKTA stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for OKTA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OKTA in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $230 based on the research report published on July 06th of the current year 2020.

OKTA Trading at 13.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OKTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.99%, as shares surge +19.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OKTA rose by +8.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +101.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $211.36. In addition, Okta Inc. saw 105.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OKTA starting from Runyan Jonathan T, who sale 1,525 shares at the price of $194.31 back on Sep 16. After this action, Runyan Jonathan T now owns 700 shares of Okta Inc., valued at $296,320 using the latest closing price.

McKinnon Todd, the Chief Executive Officer of Okta Inc., sale 3,692 shares at $194.31 during a trade that took place back on Sep 16, which means that McKinnon Todd is holding 1,922 shares at $717,387 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OKTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.12 for the present operating margin

+72.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Okta Inc. stands at -35.65. The total capital return value is set at -17.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.33. Equity return is now at value -48.70, with -10.30 for asset returns.

Based on Okta Inc. (OKTA), the company’s capital structure generated 272.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.15. Total debt to assets is 56.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 244.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 25.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.86.