Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) went up by 2.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.80. The company’s stock price has collected 3.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/25/20 that StepStone Group, GameStop See Activist Action

Is It Worth Investing in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ :PLAY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PLAY is at 1.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.64, which is $3.6 above the current price. PLAY currently public float of 38.10M and currently shorts hold a 30.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLAY was 6.75M shares.

PLAY’s Market Performance

PLAY stocks went up by 3.15% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.02% and a quarterly performance of 32.67%, while its annual performance rate touched -60.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.21% for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.85% for PLAY stocks with a simple moving average of -24.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLAY stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for PLAY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PLAY in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $20 based on the research report published on September 18th of the current year 2020.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLAY reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for PLAY stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 18th, 2020.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to PLAY, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on September 08th of the current year.

PLAY Trading at 2.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.01%, as shares sank -10.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLAY rose by +3.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.24. In addition, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. saw -60.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLAY starting from Bowman Scott Justin, who sale 6,576 shares at the price of $18.84 back on Sep 15. After this action, Bowman Scott Justin now owns 35,424 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc., valued at $123,915 using the latest closing price.

Mulleady John, the SVP, RE & Dev of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc., sale 13,053 shares at $19.32 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Mulleady John is holding 34,395 shares at $252,132 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.33 for the present operating margin

+17.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. stands at +7.40. The total capital return value is set at 11.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.19. Equity return is now at value -40.30, with -3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY), the company’s capital structure generated 1,129.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.86. Total debt to assets is 80.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,093.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.96.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -40.41M with total debt to EBITDA at 2.16. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 127.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.27.