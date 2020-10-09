Here’s Our Rant About Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) went down by -8.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $125.00. The company’s stock price has collected -10.43% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/03/20 that Intercept to Present at September Investor Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :ICPT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ICPT is at 1.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 17 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $67.32, which is $29.99 above the current price. ICPT currently public float of 27.80M and currently shorts hold a 19.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ICPT was 716.97K shares.

ICPT’s Market Performance

ICPT stocks went down by -10.43% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.53% and a quarterly performance of -16.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.98% for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.32% for ICPT stocks with a simple moving average of -47.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICPT stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ICPT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ICPT in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $82 based on the research report published on July 31st of the current year 2020.

ICPT Trading at -17.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.60%, as shares sank -10.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICPT fell by -10.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.33. In addition, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -69.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICPT starting from Campagna Jason, who sale 1,192 shares at the price of $47.44 back on Aug 18. After this action, Campagna Jason now owns 8,778 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $56,543 using the latest closing price.

Genextra S.p.A., the 10% Owner of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 1,362,400 shares at $47.07 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Genextra S.p.A. is holding 4,000,000 shares at $64,123,099 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-123.98 for the present operating margin

+94.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -136.78. The total capital return value is set at -63.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -70.11.

Based on Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT), the company’s capital structure generated 1,062.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.40. Total debt to assets is 72.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,049.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 90.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.45.