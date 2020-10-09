Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Orion Energy Systems Inc. (OESX)?

Orion Energy Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) went up by 5.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.49. The company’s stock price has collected 11.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/23/20 that Orion’s CFO, Bill Hull, Plans to Retire Following Q2 Reporting in November

Is It Worth Investing in Orion Energy Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :OESX) Right Now?

Orion Energy Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 41.83 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OESX is at 2.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Orion Energy Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.63, which is $0.18 above the current price. OESX currently public float of 25.95M and currently shorts hold a 7.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OESX was 459.97K shares.

OESX’s Market Performance

OESX stocks went up by 11.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.08% and a quarterly performance of 130.87%, while its annual performance rate touched 206.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.97% for Orion Energy Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.82% for OESX stocks with a simple moving average of 80.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OESX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OESX stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for OESX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OESX in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $10 based on the research report published on March 16th of the current year 2020.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OESX reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for OESX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 04th, 2019.

Rodman & Renshaw gave a rating of “Buy” to OESX, setting the target price at $2.50 in the report published on July 18th of the previous year.

OESX Trading at 34.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OESX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.05%, as shares surge +15.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +98.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OESX rose by +11.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +167.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.61. In addition, Orion Energy Systems Inc. saw 152.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OESX starting from Potts Michael J, who sale 85,170 shares at the price of $3.54 back on Nov 18. After this action, Potts Michael J now owns 540,627 shares of Orion Energy Systems Inc., valued at $301,655 using the latest closing price.

Potts Michael J, the Director of Orion Energy Systems Inc., sale 29,546 shares at $3.30 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Potts Michael J is holding 682,422 shares at $97,422 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OESX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.95 for the present operating margin

+24.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Orion Energy Systems Inc. stands at +8.26. The total capital return value is set at 37.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 35.01. Equity return is now at value 20.80, with 9.70 for asset returns.

Based on Orion Energy Systems Inc. (OESX), the company’s capital structure generated 43.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.50. Total debt to assets is 18.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.87.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -1.67M with total debt to EBITDA at 0.67. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.21 and the total asset turnover is 2.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.