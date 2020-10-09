Search
Centene Corporation (CNC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

by Ethane Eddington

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) went up by 0.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $74.70. The company’s stock price has collected 9.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/06/20 that Centene Expands Medicare Advantage Offerings for 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Centene Corporation (NYSE :CNC) Right Now?

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.64 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CNC is at 0.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Centene Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $83.18, which is $19.24 above the current price. CNC currently public float of 568.74M and currently shorts hold a 1.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CNC was 3.25M shares.

CNC’s Market Performance

CNC stocks went up by 9.96% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.78% and a quarterly performance of 2.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 47.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.24% for Centene Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.13% for CNC stocks with a simple moving average of 3.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNC

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNC reach a price target of $78. The rating they have provided for CNC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 01st, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to CNC, setting the target price at $88 in the report published on February 05th of the current year.

CNC Trading at 6.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.84%, as shares surge +13.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNC rose by +9.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.58. In addition, Centene Corporation saw 2.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNC starting from Burdick Kenneth A, who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $62.00 back on Oct 05. After this action, Burdick Kenneth A now owns 873,386 shares of Centene Corporation, valued at $2,170,000 using the latest closing price.

Thompson Tommy G, the Director of Centene Corporation, sale 1,500 shares at $58.36 during a trade that took place back on Oct 01, which means that Thompson Tommy G is holding 160,896 shares at $87,540 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +2.86 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Centene Corporation stands at +1.77. The total capital return value is set at 9.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.95. Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Centene Corporation (CNC), the company’s capital structure generated 115.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.62. Total debt to assets is 35.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 113.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.

