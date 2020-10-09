Search
Home Trending
Trending

Can Realty Income Corporation (O) Remain Competitive?

by Ethane Eddington

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) went up by 1.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $84.92. The company’s stock price has collected 2.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/02/20 that Realty Income Provides Business Update And Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE :O) Right Now?

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 43.72 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for O is at 0.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Realty Income Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $68.50, which is $4.12 above the current price. O currently public float of 344.30M and currently shorts hold a 3.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of O was 2.08M shares.

O’s Market Performance

O stocks went up by 2.36% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.36% and a quarterly performance of 11.86%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.56% for Realty Income Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.23% for O stocks with a simple moving average of 1.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of O

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for O stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for O by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for O in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $71 based on the research report published on October 02nd of the current year 2020.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see O reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for O stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 30th, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to O, setting the target price at $68 in the report published on June 10th of the current year.

O Trading at 2.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought O to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares sank -0.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, O rose by +2.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.36. In addition, Realty Income Corporation saw -13.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for O

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +29.65 for the present operating margin
  • +53.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Realty Income Corporation stands at +29.01. The total capital return value is set at 2.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.70. Equity return is now at value 4.90, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Realty Income Corporation (O), the company’s capital structure generated 82.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.10. Total debt to assets is 43.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.01.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 295.88M with total debt to EBITDA at 5.87. When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 20.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Previous articleIs There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for The Blackstone Group Inc.?
Next articleWe Analyzed the Future Direction of Paychex Inc. (PAYX), Here is What We Found

Related Articles

Business

Can SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC) Remain Competitive?

Ethane Eddington - 0
SmileDirectClub Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) went up by 1.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.54. The company’s stock price...
Trending

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for CenterPoint Energy Inc.?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNP) went up by 3.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.23. The company’s stock...
Hot Stocks

Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nicola Day - 0
Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH) went up by 4.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.30. The company’s stock...

Latest Posts

Business

Can SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC) Remain Competitive?

Ethane Eddington - 0
SmileDirectClub Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) went up by 1.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.54. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Trending

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for CenterPoint Energy Inc.?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNP) went up by 3.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.23. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nicola Day - 0
Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH) went up by 4.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.30. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Is Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) a Keeper?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) went up by 1.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.78. The company’s...
View Post
Business

Why Churchill Capital Corp III (CCXX)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Denise Gardner - 0
Churchill Capital Corp III (NYSE:CCXX) went down by -4.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.93. The company’s...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nicola Day - 0
Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH) went up by 4.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.30. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Walmart Inc. (WMT) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) went up by 0.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $151.33. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NOV) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Ethane Eddington - 0
National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV) went up by 5.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.81. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s How Your Trade TNXP Aggressively Right Now

Denise Gardner - 0
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) went up by 2.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.00. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) went down by -0.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $87.73. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

Can SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC) Remain Competitive?

Ethane Eddington - 0
SmileDirectClub Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) went up by 1.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.54. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Why Churchill Capital Corp III (CCXX)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Denise Gardner - 0
Churchill Capital Corp III (NYSE:CCXX) went down by -4.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.93. The company’s...
Read more
Business

A Lesson to Learn: Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:SBE) went up by 7.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.45. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Here’s Our Rant About MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG)

Nicola Day - 0
MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) went up by 1.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.24. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) went up by 2.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.90. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Is Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) a Keeper?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) went up by 1.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.78. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Why Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) Is in Such attractive Condition

Nicola Day - 0
Oragenics Inc. (AMEX:OGEN) went down by -4.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.09. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

The Chart for Express Inc. (EXPR) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) went up by 3.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.24. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) went up by 0.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.85. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for American International Group Inc. (AIG)

Denise Gardner - 0
American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) went up by 2.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.42. The company’s...
Read more

Quick Links