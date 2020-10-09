Search
Can AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) Remain Competitive?

by Nicola Day

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) went up by 12.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.25. The company’s stock price has collected 20.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/30/20 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of an Investigation Concerning Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers and Directors of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.- AQB

Is It Worth Investing in AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :AQB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AQB is at 0.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.50, which is -$0.5 below the current price. AQB currently public float of 20.87M and currently shorts hold a 2.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AQB was 862.22K shares.

AQB’s Market Performance

AQB stocks went up by 20.77% for the week, with a monthly jump of 28.21% and a quarterly performance of 43.68%, while its annual performance rate touched 117.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.81% for AquaBounty Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.47% for AQB stocks with a simple moving average of 88.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AQB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AQB stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for AQB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AQB in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $5 based on the research report published on March 12th of the current year 2020.

AQB Trading at 41.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AQB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.68%, as shares surge +36.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AQB rose by +20.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +140.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.44. In addition, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. saw 130.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AQB starting from Czypinski Alana, who purchase 4,000,000 shares at the price of $2.50 back on Aug 11. After this action, Czypinski Alana now owns 9,175,000 shares of AquaBounty Technologies Inc., valued at $10,000,000 using the latest closing price.

KIRK RANDAL J, the 10% Owner of AquaBounty Technologies Inc., purchase 4,000,000 shares at $2.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that KIRK RANDAL J is holding 9,175,000 shares at $10,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AQB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -6976.96 for the present operating margin
  • -2502.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. stands at -7083.53. The total capital return value is set at -46.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.84. Equity return is now at value -44.50, with -36.50 for asset returns.

Based on AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB), the company’s capital structure generated 21.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.41. Total debt to assets is 16.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 245.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.65.

Quick Links