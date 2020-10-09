Buy or Sell Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (HYAC) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYAC) went up by 0.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.27. The company’s stock price has collected 1.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/07/20 that ARKO / GPM Expands to Almost 3,000 Combined Company Operated and Wholesale Sites Across 33 States

Is It Worth Investing in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ :HYAC) Right Now?

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYAC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 136.49 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

HYAC currently public float of 40.00M and currently shorts hold a 0.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HYAC was 383.98K shares.

HYAC’s Market Performance

HYAC stocks went up by 1.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.30% and a quarterly performance of -4.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.65% for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.78% for HYAC stocks with a simple moving average of 0.18% for the last 200 days.

HYAC Trading at 0.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HYAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.67%, as shares surge +0.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HYAC rose by +1.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.02. In addition, Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II saw 0.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HYAC

Equity return is now at value 74.40, with 0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.