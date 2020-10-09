Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (HYAC) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

by Denise Gardner

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYAC) went up by 0.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.27. The company’s stock price has collected 1.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/07/20 that ARKO / GPM Expands to Almost 3,000 Combined Company Operated and Wholesale Sites Across 33 States

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ :HYAC) Right Now?

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYAC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 136.49 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

HYAC currently public float of 40.00M and currently shorts hold a 0.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HYAC was 383.98K shares.

HYAC’s Market Performance

HYAC stocks went up by 1.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.30% and a quarterly performance of -4.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.65% for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.78% for HYAC stocks with a simple moving average of 0.18% for the last 200 days.

HYAC Trading at 0.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HYAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.67%, as shares surge +0.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HYAC rose by +1.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.02. In addition, Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II saw 0.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HYAC

Equity return is now at value 74.40, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Previous articleRegency Centers Corporation (REG) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals
Next articleA Lesson to Learn: Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)

Related Articles

Companies

Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nicola Day - 0
Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) went down by -0.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.44. Press Release reported...
Business

Is Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) a Keeper?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) went down by -0.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.72. The company’s stock...
Trending

Why Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Denise Gardner - 0
Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) went up by 0.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.00. The company’s stock...

Latest Posts

Companies

Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nicola Day - 0
Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) went down by -0.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.44. Press Release reported...
View Post
Business

Is Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) a Keeper?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) went down by -0.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.72. The company’s stock...
View Post
Trending

Why Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Denise Gardner - 0
Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) went up by 0.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.00. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

3M Company (MMM) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Ethane Eddington - 0
3M Company (NYSE:MMM) went up by 0.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $182.54. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Companies

Discovery Inc. (DISCK) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) went up by 2.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.20. The company’s stock price...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

3M Company (MMM) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Ethane Eddington - 0
3M Company (NYSE:MMM) went up by 0.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $182.54. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (HYAC) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Denise Gardner - 0
Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYAC) went up by 0.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.27. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) went up by 6.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.64. The...
Read more
Hot Stocks

STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) Just Got Our Attention

Nicola Day - 0
STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) went up by 1.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.96. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Orion Energy Systems Inc. (OESX)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Orion Energy Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) went up by 5.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.49. The company’s...
Read more

Business

Business

Is Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) a Keeper?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) went down by -0.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.72. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Why NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Nicola Day - 0
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NBY) went up by 2.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.94. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

The Chart for Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) went up by 0.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $147.36. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) went up by 1.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $184.06. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB)

Denise Gardner - 0
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNB) went up by 8.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.20. The...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nicola Day - 0
Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) went down by -0.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.44. Press Release reported...
Read more
Companies

Discovery Inc. (DISCK) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) went up by 2.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.20. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Regency Centers Corporation (REG) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Ethane Eddington - 0
Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) went up by 2.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $70.13. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Here’s How Your Trade FNB Aggressively Right Now

Denise Gardner - 0
F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) went up by 1.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.93. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Foot Locker Inc. (FL)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) went up by 2.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.86. The company’s stock...
Read more

Quick Links