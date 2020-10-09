Search
American Well Corporation (AMWL) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

by Ethane Eddington

American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) went down by -7.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.80. The company’s stock price has collected 22.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/06/20 that New Amwell Research Finds Telehealth Use Will Accelerate Post-Pandemic

Is It Worth Investing in American Well Corporation (NYSE :AMWL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for American Well Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

AMWL currently public float of 133.46M. Today, the average trading volume of AMWL was 5.63M shares.

AMWL’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.29% for AMWL stocks with a simple moving average of 25.29% for the last 200 days.

AMWL Trading at 25.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.26% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMWL rose by +22.57%. In addition, American Well Corporation saw 55.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AMWL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -62.62 for the present operating margin
  • +41.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Well Corporation stands at -58.57. The total capital return value is set at -24.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.92.

Based on American Well Corporation (AMWL), the company’s capital structure generated 3.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.70.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.

Quick Links