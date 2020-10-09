Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) Just Got Our Attention

Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI) went down by -10.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $143.55. The company’s stock price has collected -1.07% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 16 hours ago that Acuity Brands stock rallies after profit, sales fall less than expected

Is It Worth Investing in Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE :AYI) Right Now?

Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.93 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AYI is at 1.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Acuity Brands Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $106.13, which is $3.13 above the current price. AYI currently public float of 39.16M and currently shorts hold a 8.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AYI was 474.57K shares.

AYI’s Market Performance

AYI stocks went down by -1.07% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.39% and a quarterly performance of 13.55%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.77% for Acuity Brands Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.09% for AYI stocks with a simple moving average of 0.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AYI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AYI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for AYI by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for AYI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $91 based on the research report published on September 16th of the current year 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AYI reach a price target of $80. The rating they have provided for AYI stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on June 16th, 2020.

AYI Trading at -4.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AYI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.47%, as shares sank -2.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AYI fell by -1.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.57. In addition, Acuity Brands Inc. saw -26.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AYI starting from WINSTON MARY A, who purchase 2 shares at the price of $99.95 back on Jul 17. After this action, WINSTON MARY A now owns 1,271 shares of Acuity Brands Inc., valued at $200 using the latest closing price.

WINSTON MARY A, the Director of Acuity Brands Inc., purchase 22 shares at $92.40 during a trade that took place back on Jul 07, which means that WINSTON MARY A is holding 1,269 shares at $2,033 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AYI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.65 for the present operating margin

+39.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Acuity Brands Inc. stands at +9.00. The total capital return value is set at 21.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.23. Equity return is now at value 13.50, with 8.10 for asset returns.

Based on Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI), the company’s capital structure generated 18.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.67. Total debt to assets is 11.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.27.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 113.20M with total debt to EBITDA at 0.64. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.13 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.42.