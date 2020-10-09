Search
Home Business
Business

A Lesson to Learn: Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE)

by Melissa Arnold

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:SBE) went up by 7.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.45. The company’s stock price has collected -4.29% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/01/20 that MERGER ALERT GHIV, SBE, and LGC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Mergers of these Companies

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE :SBE) Right Now?

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:SBE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 489.04 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SBE currently public float of 22.18M and currently shorts hold a 0.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SBE was 1.43M shares.

SBE’s Market Performance

SBE stocks went down by -4.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 41.54% and a quarterly performance of 46.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.26% for Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.65% for SBE stocks with a simple moving average of 42.54% for the last 200 days.

SBE Trading at 27.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.31%, as shares surge +41.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBE fell by -4.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.64. In addition, Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation saw 50.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBE starting from GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, who sale 548,350 shares at the price of $10.21 back on Aug 24. After this action, GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC now owns 3,060,483 shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation, valued at $5,598,654 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBE

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Previous articleBuy or Sell Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun
Next articleWhy Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) Is in Such attractive Condition

Related Articles

Trending

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for CenterPoint Energy Inc.?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNP) went up by 3.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.23. The company’s stock...
Hot Stocks

Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nicola Day - 0
Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH) went up by 4.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.30. The company’s stock...
Companies

Is Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) a Keeper?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) went up by 1.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.78. The company’s...

Latest Posts

Trending

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for CenterPoint Energy Inc.?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNP) went up by 3.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.23. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nicola Day - 0
Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH) went up by 4.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.30. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Is Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) a Keeper?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) went up by 1.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.78. The company’s...
View Post
Business

Why Churchill Capital Corp III (CCXX)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Denise Gardner - 0
Churchill Capital Corp III (NYSE:CCXX) went down by -4.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.93. The company’s...
View Post
Trending

American Well Corporation (AMWL) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Ethane Eddington - 0
American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) went down by -7.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.80. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nicola Day - 0
Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH) went up by 4.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.30. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Walmart Inc. (WMT) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) went up by 0.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $151.33. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NOV) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Ethane Eddington - 0
National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV) went up by 5.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.81. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s How Your Trade TNXP Aggressively Right Now

Denise Gardner - 0
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) went up by 2.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.00. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) went down by -0.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $87.73. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

Why Churchill Capital Corp III (CCXX)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Denise Gardner - 0
Churchill Capital Corp III (NYSE:CCXX) went down by -4.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.93. The company’s...
Read more
Business

A Lesson to Learn: Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:SBE) went up by 7.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.45. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Here’s Our Rant About MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG)

Nicola Day - 0
MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) went up by 1.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.24. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) went up by 2.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.90. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Wall Street Pummels HBAN After Recent Earnings Report

Ethane Eddington - 0
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) went up by 1.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.63. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Is Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) a Keeper?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) went up by 1.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.78. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Why Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) Is in Such attractive Condition

Nicola Day - 0
Oragenics Inc. (AMEX:OGEN) went down by -4.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.09. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

The Chart for Express Inc. (EXPR) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) went up by 3.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.24. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) went up by 0.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.85. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for American International Group Inc. (AIG)

Denise Gardner - 0
American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) went up by 2.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.42. The company’s...
Read more

Quick Links