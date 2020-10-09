A Lesson to Learn: Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (WISA)

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) went up by 12.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.80. The company’s stock price has collected 20.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Consumer Interest in WiSA Continues its Strong Upward Trajectory

Is It Worth Investing in Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :WISA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.00. WISA currently public float of 6.67M and currently shorts hold a 1.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WISA was 530.38K shares.

WISA’s Market Performance

WISA stocks went up by 20.41% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.92% and a quarterly performance of 3.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -86.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.90% for Summit Wireless Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.74% for WISA stocks with a simple moving average of -47.62% for the last 200 days.

WISA Trading at 12.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WISA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.64%, as shares surge +19.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WISA rose by +20.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.96. In addition, Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. saw -80.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WISA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-669.93 for the present operating margin

-4.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. stands at -722.57. The total capital return value is set at -452.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -488.48. Equity return is now at value -414.00, with -184.80 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 15.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.