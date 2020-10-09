Search
A Lesson to Learn: Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY)

by Melissa Arnold

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY) went down by -0.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.56. The company’s stock price has collected 0.94% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE :DHY) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of DHY was 1.54M shares.

DHY’s Market Performance

DHY stocks went up by 0.94% for the week, with a monthly drop of 0.00% and a quarterly performance of 7.54%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.79% for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.26% for DHY stocks with a simple moving average of 1.61% for the last 200 days.

DHY Trading at 0.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DHY rose by +0.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.15. In addition, Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. saw -14.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Previous articleDaily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN)?
Next articleLooking Closely at the Growth Curve for AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI)

