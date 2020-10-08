Search
Why Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

by Denise Gardner

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) went up by 4.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $175.00. The company’s stock price has collected 3.87% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/01/20 that Why Solid Biosciences Stock Has Doubled Today

Is It Worth Investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :SRPT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SRPT is at 2.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $193.15, which is $46.64 above the current price. SRPT currently public float of 74.71M and currently shorts hold a 12.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SRPT was 691.03K shares.

SRPT’s Market Performance

SRPT stocks went up by 3.87% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.09% and a quarterly performance of -14.18%, while its annual performance rate touched 81.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.12% for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.32% for SRPT stocks with a simple moving average of 8.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRPT stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for SRPT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SRPT in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $200 based on the research report published on August 25th of the current year 2020.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SRPT reach a price target of $167, previously predicting the price at $185. The rating they have provided for SRPT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 20th, 2020.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to SRPT, setting the target price at $183 in the report published on March 31st of the current year.

SRPT Trading at -0.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.48%, as shares surge +11.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRPT rose by +3.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $140.59. In addition, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. saw 13.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRPT starting from Wigzell Hans Lennart Rudolf, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $159.00 back on Aug 10. After this action, Wigzell Hans Lennart Rudolf now owns 13,792 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,590,044 using the latest closing price.

Barry Richard, the Director of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $158.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Barry Richard is holding 3,129,140 shares at $4,754,972 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -137.10 for the present operating margin
  • +84.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. stands at -187.77. The total capital return value is set at -34.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.66. Equity return is now at value -53.00, with -22.70 for asset returns.

Based on Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT), the company’s capital structure generated 90.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.41. Total debt to assets is 40.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 23.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.55.

