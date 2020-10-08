Search
Why Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) Is in Such Horrid Condition

by Daisy Galbraith

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) went up by 2.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.28. The company’s stock price has collected 1.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/29/20 that Magnolia Oil & Gas Schedules Conference Call for Third Quarter 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE :MGY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MGY is at 2.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.73, which is $2.53 above the current price. MGY currently public float of 105.52M and currently shorts hold a 16.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MGY was 1.58M shares.

MGY’s Market Performance

MGY stocks went up by 1.74% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.56% and a quarterly performance of -13.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -47.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.04% for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.09% for MGY stocks with a simple moving average of -24.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGY stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for MGY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MGY in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $8 based on the research report published on August 27th of the current year 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MGY reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for MGY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 13th, 2020.

MGY Trading at -12.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.56%, as shares sank -9.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGY rose by +1.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.57. In addition, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation saw -58.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGY starting from CHAZEN STEPHEN I, who purchase 35,000 shares at the price of $5.59 back on Sep 22. After this action, CHAZEN STEPHEN I now owns 6,945,318 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, valued at $195,748 using the latest closing price.

CHAZEN STEPHEN I, the Chairman, President & CEO of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, purchase 10,000 shares at $5.53 during a trade that took place back on Jun 26, which means that CHAZEN STEPHEN I is holding 6,906,585 shares at $55,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +13.67 for the present operating margin
  • +26.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation stands at +5.36. The total capital return value is set at 4.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.37. Equity return is now at value -106.50, with -49.70 for asset returns.

Based on Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY), the company’s capital structure generated 22.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.15. Total debt to assets is 11.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.03.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 36.47M with total debt to EBITDA at 0.58. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Quick Links