Search
Home Business
Business

Why BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) Is in Such attractive Condition

by Ethane Eddington

BIO-key International Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) went up by 60.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.58. The company’s stock price has collected -4.46% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 min ago that U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) Deploys BIO-key’s PortalGuard Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solution for Two-factor Authentication Compliance

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in BIO-key International Inc. (NASDAQ :BKYI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BKYI is at 1.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for BIO-key International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.00. BKYI currently public float of 52.55M and currently shorts hold a 0.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BKYI was 7.73M shares.

BKYI’s Market Performance

BKYI stocks went down by -4.46% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.74% and a quarterly performance of -46.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.85% for BIO-key International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 46.95% for BKYI stocks with a simple moving average of -4.29% for the last 200 days.

BKYI Trading at 15.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKYI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.99%, as shares surge +35.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKYI rose by +49.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4660. In addition, BIO-key International Inc. saw -15.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKYI starting from DEPASQUALE MICHAEL W, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $0.83 back on Jun 11. After this action, DEPASQUALE MICHAEL W now owns 20,417 shares of BIO-key International Inc., valued at $4,150 using the latest closing price.

DEPASQUALE MICHAEL W, the Pres., CEO & Director of BIO-key International Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $0.95 during a trade that took place back on Jun 10, which means that DEPASQUALE MICHAEL W is holding 15,417 shares at $4,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKYI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -289.40 for the present operating margin
  • -14.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for BIO-key International Inc. stands at -643.37. The total capital return value is set at -119.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -340.40.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.31.

Previous articleA Lesson to Learn: AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE)
Next articleON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Related Articles

Trending

Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) went up by 2.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.83. The company’s stock...
Hot Stocks

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Nicola Day - 0
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) went up by 2.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.33. The company’s stock...
Companies

Why Cerus Corporation (CERS) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Melissa Arnold - 0
Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) went up by 3.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.94. The company’s stock price...

Latest Posts

Trending

Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) went up by 2.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.83. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Nicola Day - 0
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) went up by 2.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.33. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Why Cerus Corporation (CERS) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Melissa Arnold - 0
Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) went up by 3.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.94. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Business

A Lesson to Learn: Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX)

Denise Gardner - 0
Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) went up by 4.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $136.26. The company’s stock...
View Post
Trending

Buy or Sell TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Ethane Eddington - 0
TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCF) went up by 2.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.46. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Nicola Day - 0
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) went up by 2.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.33. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:MTNB) went up by 4.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.49. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s How Your Trade UA Aggressively Right Now

Ethane Eddington - 0
Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) went up by 4.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.65. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK)

Denise Gardner - 0
Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK) went up by 3.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.07. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

We Analyzed the Future Direction of TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD), Here is What We Found

Melissa Arnold - 0
TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) went up by 5.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.00. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Business

Business

A Lesson to Learn: Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX)

Denise Gardner - 0
Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) went up by 4.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $136.26. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Here’s Our Rant About Triumph Group Inc. (TGI)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) went up by 4.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.38. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)

Nicola Day - 0
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) went up by 2.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $324.57. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Wall Street Praises ADMA After Recent Earnings Report

Daisy Galbraith - 0
ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) went up by 5.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.25. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for First BanCorp.?

Ethane Eddington - 0
First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) went up by 4.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.10. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Why Cerus Corporation (CERS) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Melissa Arnold - 0
Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) went up by 3.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.94. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

The Chart for Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Nicola Day - 0
Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) went up by 4.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.54. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Cigna Corporation (CI)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) went up by 3.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $224.64. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR)

Ethane Eddington - 0
HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) went down by -0.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.98. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Can Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH) Remain Competitive?

Denise Gardner - 0
Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) went up by 3.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.08. The...
Read more

Quick Links