Wall Street Pummels VSH After Recent Earnings Report

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE:VSH) went up by 6.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.25. The company’s stock price has collected 10.92% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/05/20 that Vishay Intertechnology NTC Thermistor With Long PEEK-Insulated, NiFe Leads Delivers Fast, High Accuracy Measurement

Is It Worth Investing in Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE :VSH) Right Now?

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE:VSH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.88 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VSH is at 1.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.00, which is -$0.27 below the current price. VSH currently public float of 143.64M and currently shorts hold a 2.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VSH was 994.79K shares.

VSH’s Market Performance

VSH stocks went up by 10.92% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.92% and a quarterly performance of 15.91%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.90% for Vishay Intertechnology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.66% for VSH stocks with a simple moving average of 2.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VSH stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for VSH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VSH in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $20 based on the research report published on October 07th of the current year 2020.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VSH reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for VSH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 05th, 2020.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Hold” to VSH, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on June 04th of the current year.

VSH Trading at 7.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares surge +9.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSH rose by +10.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.68. In addition, Vishay Intertechnology Inc. saw -18.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VSH starting from Smejkal Joel, who sale 3,027 shares at the price of $20.63 back on Feb 19. After this action, Smejkal Joel now owns 2,662 shares of Vishay Intertechnology Inc., valued at $62,447 using the latest closing price.

PAUL GERALD, the President and CEO of Vishay Intertechnology Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $20.96 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that PAUL GERALD is holding 202,972 shares at $1,048,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.73 for the present operating margin

+24.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vishay Intertechnology Inc. stands at +6.14. The total capital return value is set at 14.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.32. Equity return is now at value 6.50, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH), the company’s capital structure generated 40.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.71. Total debt to assets is 19.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.74.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 82.36M with total debt to EBITDA at 1.11. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.27.