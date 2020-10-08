Search
Wall Street Pummels KOS After Recent Earnings Report

by Nicola Day

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) went up by 3.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.55. The company’s stock price has collected 10.70% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/05/20 that Thinking about buying stock in ImmunoGen, Lithium Americas Corp, Cytokinetics, Kosmos Energy, or Amarin Corp?

Is It Worth Investing in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE :KOS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for KOS is at 3.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Kosmos Energy Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.41. KOS currently public float of 384.40M and currently shorts hold a 7.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KOS was 8.09M shares.

KOS’s Market Performance

KOS stocks went up by 10.70% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.90% and a quarterly performance of -30.32%, while its annual performance rate touched -79.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.35% for Kosmos Energy Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.23% for KOS stocks with a simple moving average of -55.43% for the last 200 days.

KOS Trading at -21.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.60%, as shares sank -8.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KOS rose by +10.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0996. In addition, Kosmos Energy Ltd. saw -81.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KOS starting from Glass Ronald W., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.01 back on Mar 13. After this action, Glass Ronald W. now owns 95,692 shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd., valued at $10,099 using the latest closing price.

Clark Richard Ryan, the SVP,Pres.Gulf of Mexico Unit of Kosmos Energy Ltd., purchase 25,000 shares at $1.15 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11, which means that Clark Richard Ryan is holding 564,511 shares at $28,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +17.39 for the present operating margin
  • +23.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kosmos Energy Ltd. stands at -3.72. The total capital return value is set at 8.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.88. Equity return is now at value -56.80, with -9.50 for asset returns.

Based on Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS), the company’s capital structure generated 241.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.70. Total debt to assets is 47.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 241.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.66.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 8.89M with total debt to EBITDA at 2.44. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

