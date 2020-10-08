The Chart for TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) went up by 11.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.58. The company’s stock price has collected 21.06% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/16/20 that TPI Composites, Inc. to Virtually Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TPIC is at 1.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for TPI Composites Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.58, which is -$2.48 below the current price. TPIC currently public float of 29.75M and currently shorts hold a 7.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TPIC was 482.37K shares.

TPIC’s Market Performance

TPIC stocks went up by 21.06% for the week, with a monthly jump of 30.00% and a quarterly performance of 45.48%, while its annual performance rate touched 90.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.83% for TPI Composites Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 26.36% for TPIC stocks with a simple moving average of 57.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TPIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TPIC stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for TPIC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TPIC in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $37 based on the research report published on July 20th of the current year 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TPIC reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for TPIC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 09th, 2020.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to TPIC, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on June 16th of the current year.

TPIC Trading at 20.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.41% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.87%, as shares surge +23.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPIC rose by +21.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +88.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.08. In addition, TPI Composites Inc. saw 89.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPIC starting from Weiss Daniel G, who sale 60,000 shares at the price of $27.73 back on Sep 15. After this action, Weiss Daniel G now owns 331,575 shares of TPI Composites Inc., valued at $1,663,800 using the latest closing price.

Weiss Daniel G, the Director of TPI Composites Inc., sale 8,392 shares at $27.41 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Weiss Daniel G is holding 391,575 shares at $230,025 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TPIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.64 for the present operating margin

+5.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for TPI Composites Inc. stands at -1.09. The total capital return value is set at 9.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.04. Equity return is now at value -39.40, with -8.30 for asset returns.

Based on TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC), the company’s capital structure generated 132.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.01. Total debt to assets is 32.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 117.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.69.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -18,000 with total debt to EBITDA at 1.85. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.24 and the total asset turnover is 2.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.