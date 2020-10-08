Search
Home Business
Business

The Chart for Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

by Daisy Galbraith

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) went up by 2.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $60.00. The company’s stock price has collected 1.81% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Eastman Kodak Company of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 13, 2020 – KODK

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE :KODK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for KODK is at 6.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Eastman Kodak Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.00. KODK currently public float of 57.17M and currently shorts hold a 29.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KODK was 32.01M shares.

KODK’s Market Performance

KODK stocks went up by 1.81% for the week, with a monthly jump of 62.39% and a quarterly performance of 329.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 246.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.31% for Eastman Kodak Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.27% for KODK stocks with a simple moving average of 100.66% for the last 200 days.

KODK Trading at -9.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KODK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.76%, as shares surge +54.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KODK rose by +1.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +167.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.77. In addition, Eastman Kodak Company saw 93.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KODK starting from Katz Philippe D, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $2.22 back on Jun 23. After this action, Katz Philippe D now owns 116,368 shares of Eastman Kodak Company, valued at $11,100 using the latest closing price.

CONTINENZA JAMES V, the Executive Chairman of Eastman Kodak Company, purchase 46,737 shares at $2.22 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that CONTINENZA JAMES V is holding 650,000 shares at $103,756 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KODK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -5.31 for the present operating margin
  • +14.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eastman Kodak Company stands at -7.33. The total capital return value is set at -12.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.69. Equity return is now at value -377.70, with -15.60 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Eastman Kodak Company (KODK), the company’s capital structure generated 60.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.83. Total debt to assets is 12.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 158.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.92.

Previous articleHere’s Our Rant About Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST)
Next articleeBay Inc. (EBAY) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Related Articles

Hot Stocks

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Zscaler Inc. (ZS)

Denise Gardner - 0
Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) went up by 1.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $163.80. The company’s stock price...
Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Ayro Inc. (AYRO)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) went up by 3.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.75. The company’s stock price...
Business

Wall Street Pummels AAPL After Recent Earnings Report

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) went up by 1.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $137.98. The company’s stock price...

Latest Posts

Hot Stocks

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Zscaler Inc. (ZS)

Denise Gardner - 0
Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) went up by 1.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $163.80. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Ayro Inc. (AYRO)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) went up by 3.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.75. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Business

Wall Street Pummels AAPL After Recent Earnings Report

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) went up by 1.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $137.98. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Trending

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy MGM Resorts International (MGM)?

Nicola Day - 0
MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) went up by 2.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.63. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO), Here is What We Found

Melissa Arnold - 0
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) went up by 1.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $452.68. The company’s...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Zscaler Inc. (ZS)

Denise Gardner - 0
Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) went up by 1.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $163.80. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO), Here is What We Found

Melissa Arnold - 0
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) went up by 1.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $452.68. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) a Keeper?

Nicola Day - 0
McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) went up by 1.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $228.66. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Why Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY) went up by 1.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $119.48. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

The Chart for SLM Corporation (SLM) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ethane Eddington - 0
SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) went up by 1.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.32. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Business

Business

Wall Street Pummels AAPL After Recent Earnings Report

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) went up by 1.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $137.98. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Target Corporation?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) went up by 1.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $162.31. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Denise Gardner - 0
Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) went up by 0.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $85.97. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Buy or Sell Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) went up by 1.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.58. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Copart Inc. (CPRT)

Nicola Day - 0
Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) went up by 1.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $112.02. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Ayro Inc. (AYRO)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) went up by 3.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.75. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Can Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Remain Competitive?

Denise Gardner - 0
Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) went up by 0.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $80.10. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Why Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Melissa Arnold - 0
Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) went up by 1.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.35. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

A Lesson to Learn: e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF)

Nicola Day - 0
e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE:ELF) went up by 0.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.02. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Here’s Our Rant About Aflac Incorporated (AFL)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) went up by 1.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.07. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Quick Links