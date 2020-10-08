Search
Ross Stores Inc. (ROST): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

by Ethane Eddington

Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) went up by 2.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $124.16. The company’s stock price has collected 4.09% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Ross Dress for Less to Open a New Store in Shallotte, North Carolina

Is It Worth Investing in Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ :ROST) Right Now?

Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 64.63 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ROST is at 0.74. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Ross Stores Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $104.43, which is $6.9 above the current price. ROST currently public float of 348.20M and currently shorts hold a 1.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ROST was 2.48M shares.

ROST’s Market Performance

ROST stocks went up by 4.09% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.79% and a quarterly performance of 14.66%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.25% for Ross Stores Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.19% for ROST stocks with a simple moving average of 0.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROST stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for ROST by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ROST in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $112 based on the research report published on August 17th of the current year 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ROST reach a price target of $101, previously predicting the price at $96. The rating they have provided for ROST stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on May 22nd, 2020.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to ROST, setting the target price at $108 in the report published on April 28th of the current year.

ROST Trading at 6.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.90%, as shares surge +3.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROST rose by +4.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.53. In addition, Ross Stores Inc. saw -16.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ROST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +13.38 for the present operating margin
  • +28.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ross Stores Inc. stands at +10.36. The total capital return value is set at 41.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 33.55. Equity return is now at value 17.60, with 5.30 for asset returns.

Based on Ross Stores Inc. (ROST), the company’s capital structure generated 103.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.94. Total debt to assets is 33.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 87.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.70.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 174.13M with total debt to EBITDA at 0.13. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 161.24 and the total asset turnover is 1.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

