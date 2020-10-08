Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ)

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) went up by 13.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.46. The company’s stock price has collected 14.47% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. Announces Investor Update For The Fiscal Fourth Quarter And Year Ended September 30, 2020 Guidance

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALJJ is at 2.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

ALJJ currently public float of 16.73M and currently shorts hold a 0.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALJJ was 375.69K shares.

ALJJ’s Market Performance

ALJJ stocks went up by 14.47% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.70% and a quarterly performance of 41.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -35.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.32% for ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.48% for ALJJ stocks with a simple moving average of 18.87% for the last 200 days.

ALJJ Trading at 11.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALJJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.40%, as shares surge +9.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +63.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALJJ rose by +30.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8211. In addition, ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. saw -27.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ALJJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.60 for the present operating margin

+17.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. stands at -4.50. The total capital return value is set at 3.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.18. Equity return is now at value -159.30, with -37.50 for asset returns.

Based on ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ), the company’s capital structure generated 117.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.92. Total debt to assets is 42.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 103.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.46.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 6.67M with total debt to EBITDA at 3.71. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.98 and the total asset turnover is 1.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.