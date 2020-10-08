Search
nCino Inc. (NCNO) Just Got Our Attention

by Ethane Eddington

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) went up by 7.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $103.95. The company’s stock price has collected -4.24% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that nCino Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in nCino Inc. (NASDAQ :NCNO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for nCino Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $92.00, which is $17.53 above the current price. NCNO currently public float of 89.49M and currently shorts hold a 2.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NCNO was 677.40K shares.

NCNO’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.52% for nCino Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.56% for NCNO stocks with a simple moving average of -4.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NCNO

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NCNO reach a price target of $82. The rating they have provided for NCNO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 10th, 2020.

NCNO Trading at -5.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.91%, as shares sank -3.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCNO fell by -4.24%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.17. In addition, nCino Inc. saw -16.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NCNO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -20.17 for the present operating margin
  • +51.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for nCino Inc. stands at -19.97. The total capital return value is set at -23.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.65.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Quick Links