Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

by Melissa Arnold

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) went up by 3.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.26. The company’s stock price has collected 5.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/05/20 that Naval Air Systems Command Awards Kratos Sole Source $29.2 Million Initial Contract for Full Rate Production (Lot 1) of the BQM-177A Subsonic Aerial Target System

Is It Worth Investing in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ :KTOS) Right Now?

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 378.33 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KTOS is at 1.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.20, which is $2.77 above the current price. KTOS currently public float of 120.49M and currently shorts hold a 5.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KTOS was 1.32M shares.

KTOS’s Market Performance

KTOS stocks went up by 5.96% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.24% and a quarterly performance of 39.55%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.91% for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.22% for KTOS stocks with a simple moving average of 17.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KTOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KTOS stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for KTOS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KTOS in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $20 based on the research report published on September 22nd of the current year 2020.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KTOS reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for KTOS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 18th, 2020.

KTOS Trading at 5.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KTOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares surge +4.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KTOS rose by +5.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.84. In addition, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. saw 13.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KTOS starting from Lund Deanna H, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $19.99 back on Sep 21. After this action, Lund Deanna H now owns 221,224 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc., valued at $149,948 using the latest closing price.

DEMARCO ERIC M, the President & CEO of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $19.83 during a trade that took place back on Sep 21, which means that DEMARCO ERIC M is holding 429,650 shares at $198,286 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KTOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +5.74 for the present operating margin
  • +25.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. stands at +1.51. The total capital return value is set at 4.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.23. Equity return is now at value 0.70, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS), the company’s capital structure generated 66.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.93. Total debt to assets is 32.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.83.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 12.40M with total debt to EBITDA at 4.38. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.86.

