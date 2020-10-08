Search
Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Hyliion Holdings Corp.?

by Denise Gardner

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) went up by 10.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.66. The company’s stock price has collected -41.00% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/06/20 that 16 SPACs Are Nearing Their Deadlines. Know the Risks.

Is It Worth Investing in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE :HYLN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Hyliion Holdings Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of HYLN was 5.64M shares.

HYLN’s Market Performance

HYLN stocks went down by -41.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -44.84% and a quarterly performance of 9.25%, while its annual performance rate touched 203.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.65% for Hyliion Holdings Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -27.69% for HYLN stocks with a simple moving average of 77.06% for the last 200 days.

HYLN Trading at -11.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HYLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.80%, as shares sank -33.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +75.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HYLN fell by -25.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +236.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.13. In addition, Hyliion Holdings Corp. saw 194.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

