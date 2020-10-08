Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Elevate Credit Inc.?

Elevate Credit Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) went up by 7.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.98. The company’s stock price has collected 10.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/13/20 that Elevate CEO Jason Harvison Named as Finalist for Ernst & Young’s Entrepreneur of the Year Southwest 2020 Award

Is It Worth Investing in Elevate Credit Inc. (NYSE :ELVT) Right Now?

Elevate Credit Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.32 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ELVT is at 2.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Elevate Credit Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.83, which is -$0.02 below the current price. ELVT currently public float of 28.63M and currently shorts hold a 1.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ELVT was 410.43K shares.

ELVT’s Market Performance

ELVT stocks went up by 10.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.55% and a quarterly performance of 100.70%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.87% for Elevate Credit Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.77% for ELVT stocks with a simple moving average of 11.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELVT

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to ELVT, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on July 16th of the previous year.

ELVT Trading at 22.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.92%, as shares surge +28.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELVT rose by +10.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.45. In addition, Elevate Credit Inc. saw -35.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELVT starting from SCGF III MANAGEMENT LLC, who sale 51,954 shares at the price of $1.19 back on Apr 21. After this action, SCGF III MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 21,410 shares of Elevate Credit Inc., valued at $61,929 using the latest closing price.

SCFF MANAGEMENT LLC, the 10% Owner of Elevate Credit Inc., sale 51,954 shares at $1.19 during a trade that took place back on Apr 21, which means that SCFF MANAGEMENT LLC is holding 21,410 shares at $61,929 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELVT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.99 for the present operating margin

+86.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Elevate Credit Inc. stands at +4.31. The total capital return value is set at 6.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.59. Equity return is now at value 11.00, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on Elevate Credit Inc. (ELVT), the company’s capital structure generated 363.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.44. Total debt to assets is 71.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 361.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.92.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 92.10M with total debt to EBITDA at 1.13. When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.96.