Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT)

by Denise Gardner

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) went up by 1.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.20. The company’s stock price has collected 4.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/11/20 that Microsoft Teams Continues to Gain Momentum on Slack Technologies

Is It Worth Investing in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE :VRT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Vertiv Holdings Co. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.13, which is $2.47 above the current price. VRT currently public float of 288.43M and currently shorts hold a 3.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VRT was 2.68M shares.

VRT’s Market Performance

VRT stocks went up by 4.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.70% and a quarterly performance of 30.40%, while its annual performance rate touched 76.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.01% for Vertiv Holdings Co.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.88% for VRT stocks with a simple moving average of 40.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRT stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for VRT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VRT in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $23 based on the research report published on September 15th of the current year 2020.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRT reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for VRT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 08th, 2020.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to VRT, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on August 20th of the current year.

VRT Trading at 9.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%, as shares surge +7.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRT rose by +4.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.32. In addition, Vertiv Holdings Co. saw 64.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRT starting from VPE Holdings, LLC, who sale 23,000,000 shares at the price of $15.25 back on Aug 17. After this action, VPE Holdings, LLC now owns 95,261,955 shares of Vertiv Holdings Co., valued at $350,750,000 using the latest closing price.

VPE Holdings, LLC, the Director of Vertiv Holdings Co., sale 23,000,000 shares at $15.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that VPE Holdings, LLC is holding 95,261,955 shares at $350,750,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRT

Equity return is now at value -47.80, with -9.00 for asset returns.

